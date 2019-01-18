Here's the most popular car colour in Scotland

The most popular car colour in Scotland has been revealed.

White has been revealed as the most popular car colour in Scotland, usurping black, 2017's most prevalent colour.

Scotland's mos popular colour of car has been revealed (Photo: Shutterstock)

According to the study conducted by SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) Scotland differs from the rest of the UK with car owners south of the border preferring the colour grey with over one in five of new cars registered in 2018 donning the moody colour.

This was the first time since records began that grey had been listed as the UK's most popular car colour with black coming out on top in 2017 and white topping the charts from 2013 to 2016. Scotland's most popular colour, white,was the third most chosen car colour by UK drivers behind grey and black

From 2000 to 2008, silver had been the UK's most popular colour, while from 2009 to 2012 black was the in vogue choice.

At the other end of the table cream saw the biggest drop in popularity with just 559 drivers picking the colour, while surprise entries included orange and beige which were selected by 26,042 and 9,303 drivers respectively.