Here’s the job that pays you to go to music festivals

Ever fancied getting paid to go to music festivals? Then this could be the dream job for you!

A temporary staff recruitment company is looking for Festival Concierge workers and is offering to pay of up to £15 an hour.

The job role involves travelling around the UK to festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Boomtown, and Boardmasters and performing various tasks to make festival-goers experiences more enjoyable.

While no job is guarenteed and some work may be on temporary contracts the site connects businesses with temporary staff recruiting for Festival Concierge workers.

Workers are expected to to help UK festival-goers enjoy a VIP experience offering free entry to events for members of staff outside their working hours.

Tasks can vary from collecting festival-goers belongings from their cars and taking them to the campsite on arrival, putting up tents, buying food and drink from stalls, and making a timetable of acts the customer would like to see.

The role of Festival Concierge can be found here: https://www.staffheroes.co.uk/greatest-festival-job-ever/

When the Festival Concierges finish their shifts, they will be allowed to roam each festival freely, meaning that chosen candidates will be able to go to most of the UK’s biggest festivals this year while also getting paid.