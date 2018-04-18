Here’s how you can get 25% more Tesco Clubcard points for the entire year

It caused a stir at the start of the year when it was announced that Tesco was changing it’s Clubcard Reward scheme

However, regular customers at Tesco could be set to get 25% extra clubcard points throughout the year using this simple life hack.

Customers who download and pay through the supermarket chain’s Pay+ app can now earn an extra point for every £4 on their shopping, as well as the standard one reward point per £1 you spend in store.

By using the app, where you would normally pick up four points, you’ll now get five.

The bonus point reward was due to end in February 2018, but has been extended to December 31.

The extra points bonus was initially spotted by Martin Lewis, of Money Savings Experts at the end of last year.