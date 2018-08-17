Here's how to get your hands on free Harry Potter Lego next weekend

Toy shop Smyths have announced a Lego giveaway to take place soon.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday 25 August between 11am and 2pm in Smyths stores nationwide and will be focused around all things Harry Potter.

Those attending the event can enjoy a number of activities, including wand demonstrations.

First come, first served

Customers are advised to arrive at their local store as early as possible, as the free Lego giveaway is only available on a first come, first served basis.

This event will be one of many taking place in Smyths stores over the next few months. Others will include Pokemon Trade and Play, Ben 10 Alien Party Tour and an Our Generation Pencil Kit event.

The Harry Potter Lego range

Earlier this year, Lego released a new Mini series based on not only Harry Potter, but on the spin-off Fantastic Beasts too.

This range includes memorable characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore and Lord Voldemort.

From the Fantastic Beasts stories, figures include Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein and more.

However, it's not easy to collect full sets as they come in blind bags, so customers never know exactly which figures they’re going to get until they open them.

To check the Harry Potter event details visit smythstoys.com

Find your nearest store

Smyths currently has eight shops across Scotland:

Aberdeen, Beach Boulevard Retail Park

Edinburgh, Fort Kinnaird Retail Park

Falkirk, Central Retail Park

Glasgow, Fort Shopping Park

Inverness, Rose Street Retail Park

Kilmarnock, Queens Drive Retail Park

Linwood Paisley, Phoenix Retail Park

Dundee, The Stack Retail & Leisure Park