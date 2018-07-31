Helter skelter to be attached to city’s Assembly Rooms

A Helter skelter is set to open at George Street for the Festival.

Outside the Assembly Rooms on George Street a new feature is set to be created to give revellers the chance to have some fun during the Festival.

The Sip and Slide bar is set to open on August 2

Featuring a Helter Skelter, visitors can climb to the top and take in some spectacular views across the New Town.

Afterward they can either take the stairs, or slide back down to the ground in a matter of seconds.

William Burdett-Coutts, Director of Assembly Festival said: “Heading into my 40th Fringe I am delighted and excited by our festival programme.

“To ensure that Edinburgh maintains its reputation as a world-class destination and that audiences in their thousands continue to flock to the Fringe in August, we need to constantly think about reinvention.

“This means investing in huge amounts of infrastructure, building new relationships and developing new ideas to ensure that every year we have a fantastic August”.

The ‘Sip and Slide bar’ will be open from August 2 until August 25.

*The sip and slide does not have a bar on top but is attached to the Assembly Rooms on George Street*