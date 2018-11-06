Heavy rain set to blast Scotland as Met Office issues flood warnings

Have your say

Heavy rain is set to hit Scotland on Wednesday (7 Nov), as a low pressure ‘vortex’ from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather conditions.

The Met Office have recently issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 9am and 7pm on Wednesday for various areas of Scotland, including SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

According to the Met Office: “Heavy rain for parts of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland on Wednesday”.

“Heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of the warning area from mid-morning until the evening, possibly with a few hours respite during the middle of the day.

“Totals of 40 to 60 mm may affect some areas, including possible hourly totals of more than 10 mm.

“Combined with possible blocked drains due to autumn leaf fall, this brings a higher likelihood of impacts.”

The Met Office explain that yellow and amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods and that it is important to read each warning to know what level of impact you can expect for your chosen warning area – and how likely those impacts are to occur.

These impacts can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies and power cuts.



What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

-Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

-Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

-Flooding of a few homes and business is likely