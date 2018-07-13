Heatwave crop marks reveal lost ancient sites in Scotland

Crop marks exposed by Scotland’s recent heatwave have revealed two previously unknown ancient sites.

Iron Age souterrains in the Borders – a rare find in this part of the country – and a Roman temporary camp at Lyne near Peebles have been identified by Historic Environment Scotland’s aerial survey team.

Parched grass shows up the banana shaped outline of what is probably a souterrain or Iron Age passage in the Scottish Borders. PIC: HES.

Normally concealed under plough soil, the extremely dry weather has allowed the formations to become visible in the fields for the first time.

Meanwhile, documented sites which usually remain hidden from view have been exposed once again given the dry conditions.

Iron Age burials, Neolithic pits and prehistoric settlements have all now re-emerged against a backdrop of long-infilled rivers and streams, which tell the story of Scotland’s shiftings landscapes.

Dave Cowley, Aerial Survey Project Manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Aerial surveys of Scotland have been carried out since the 1930s, with each year usually adding a little more to the patchwork of our knowledge.

“We depend on dry years to bring out the buried remains in the crops, so we are currently out hunting for new clues from the skies while the good weather lasts.

“The conditions this year are showing us many sites that we knew were there, but may not have seen in recent damp summers, as well as revealing new archaeological sites that add to our ability to see into the past to tell Scotland’s story.”

The camp was discovered within the known Roman complex of sites near Peebles and adds to the significance of the complex, which already includes two forts and two additional temporary camps.