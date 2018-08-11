Hearts to pay tribute to late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Have your say

Hearts will pay a touching tribute to the late frontman of Frightened Rabbit today before their Scottish Premiership match against Celtic.

Scott Hutchison’s body was found near Port Edgar in South Queensferry on May 10 after being reported missing by his family. He was 36.

The Jambos announced on their Twitter page today that they will pay tribute to Scott by playing the Frightened Rabbit version of ‘The Hearts Song’ in his honour, 20 minutes before kick-off.

Members of Scott’s family will also be in attendance at Tynecastle this afternoon.

Frightened Rabbit recorded a fresh take of ‘The Hearts Song’ in 2017 as a special tribute to the Tynecastle side’s Main Stand.

