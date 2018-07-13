Heartless thieves steal teddy bear from Jodi Jone’s graveside

Thieves have stolen a bear that the mother of murdered teen Jodi Jones gave her daughter on her birthday after it was left at her grave.

The mother of Jodi, who is buried at the Gorebridge Cemetery in Midlothian, revealed that the gift she left at her daughter’s grave was stolen.

Writing on Facebook, she hit out at those that had stolen the special gift from her daughter’s graveside.

She wrote: “Really upset about this.

“It’s only a bear – far worse things go on in this sad world and the bear will be replaced. Sadly, though, like the other items, there is a good chance they will only to be stolen again.

“This may not affect their conscience just now but hopefully they (if young) will grow up and realise the pain this type of action can cause.”

She added that it wasn’t the first time that yobs had targeted the grave of her daughter adding ”I don’t usually put posts up like this, in fact, never.Over time, sadly things have been removed from Jodi’s grave.

“One time, her whole collection of Me to You Bears was removed and placed on someone else’s grave. Had a little chuckle at that due to being watched whilst I lifted and replaced them.

“Thinking kids? The truth is, though, these aren’t bairns as such. Obviously, of an age to be up there away from any parents.

“Other items have been removed from her bench, such as plant pots. Why? I don’t know.

“One of her friends left a lovely necklace in a beautiful little box. The box was ripped open and left and the necklace taken.”

“The bear in the pic is one I got for her birthday and only take it up at that time and on her anniversary.”

Jodi, 14, went missing after going to meet her boyfriend Luke Mitchell, then 16, in June 2003.

She was later found dead close to her home in Dalkieth.

Her then-boyfirend, Mitchell was found guilty of murdering Jodi and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Jodi was laid to rest at Gorebridge Cemetery, Midlothian.

Many took to social media to show their sympathy and condone those that had stolen from the grave.

One wrote: “So disrespectful. Some people have no conscience. That is you and your family’s place of remembrance to share in thoughts of the joy you once had with your beautiful daughter.”

Another said: “Why are people so horrible? Absolutely heartbreaking. Hope they realise what they are doing but in this world, I doubt it.”