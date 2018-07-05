Heartbroken uncle pays tribute to tragic Alesha MacPhail

Footage of 6-year-old Alesha MacPhail, who was murdered on the Isle of Bute, has been shared online in a tribute by her uncle.

The six-year-old was found dead in woodland just hours after vanishing from her grandparent’s home in Rothesay on Monday.

The uncle of Alesha MacPhail has paid tribute to his niece

Paying tribute to Alesha, her uncle Calum MacPhail posted a heartbreaking message and video on social media showing cherished moments with his niece.

Writing on Facebook he said: “Me and my family would like to thank you for your on-going support.

READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail: Teenager arrested over six-year-old’s murder on Bute

“I would also like to let yous see what sort of lovely wee girl my niece was and also what whoever has done this has taken from us.

“I am never gonna be able to have this much fun with Alesha again but at least I have this memory of her and I would ask everyone to remember her like this and not just as a headline.

“There’s a lot more I want to say but I just can’t word it at this time. Rest in peace Alesha I love you so much. Love Uncle Calum.”

Following the results of a post-mortem examination on Tuesday evening, police confirmed they were treating the six-year-old’s death as murder, although they have not revealed the cause of death.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a number of items, including a vehicle, have been recovered as part of the investigation.