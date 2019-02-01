Tributes for inspirational Edinburgh teen cancer victim Joanna Lamb

The dad of brave teenager Joanna Lamb has paid tribute to his daughter after she lost her battle with bone cancer.

The 18-year-old had osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer that only affects around 20 people each year in Scotland.

Joanna Lamb started the Kiltwalk in Edinburgh in September last year.

She has endured gruelling treatment and sadly had to have her leg amputated early last year. She later learned her cancer had spread and was terminal meaning she only had a couple of years to live.

Her father posted an emotional tribute on Facebook to his inspirational daughter who died in the arms of her mother in hospital this afternoon.

It reads: “At 2.06 this afternoon Joanna’s journey came to a very painless and dignified end. She was cuddling her mum as she slowly slipped away taking one final breath. She is now at peace and she certainly lived life to the full and achieved more than many do in a lifetime.

“Angie, Nicola and I - not forgetting Lydia - are proud to be her parents and sisters.

“We are so glad Jo’s 18th was such a celebration of her life and we know how much she appreciated it.

“On Jo’s behalf, thank you for all the support and gifts throughout Joanna’s journey and messages.

“We also want to pay a huge tribute to Dr Angela Edgar who has been the best consultant Jo could have asked for and all the other nurse, doctors and team of Ward 2 at RHSC.”

After being diagnosed with cancer, the Craigmount High School pupil set up the Joanna’s Journey’ funding page, raising more than £16,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust before undergoing chemotherapy and even found time to sit and pass four of her five higher exams.

Joanna last year picked up awards for her efforts, being named Fundraiser of the Year at the Local Hero Awards and also earning the Cash for Kids Award at the Forth Awards.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital