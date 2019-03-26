Scottish Government target on urgent cancer waiting time missed again

Almost a fifth of patients with urgent cancer referrals are waiting more than two months for treatment, according to new figures.

The NHS Scotland statistics show that 82.7 per cent of patients started treatment within 62 days between October to December - leaving 17.3 per cent of people waiting too long.

The Scottish Government target states that 95 per cent of patients with urgent referrals should be seen within 62 days, but the new figures show this ambition was missed for the sixth year in a row.

The figures also show a rise in the number of those waiting too long - up from 12.8 per cent in the same quarter in 2017.

Overall, the statistics show that in 2018, a total of 2,436 people waited too long to begin cancer treatment.

Today, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We’re treating more patients within both standards than the previous quarter and, once a decision to treat has been reached, patients in Scotland wait on average five days for treatment – a reduction from six days in the previous quarter for the 31 day standard.

“However, these figures show that some patients are waiting too long from urgent referral to treatment. I have been clear with health boards that cancer patients must continue to be prioritised."

She said the government's revised £6 million Endoscopy Action Plan aims to ensure new patients are seen within six weeks for key endoscopic tests, with the most urgent patients seen between two to three weeks.

She added: “This builds on our £850 million Waiting Times Improvement Plan, which aims to drive down waiting times across all specialities, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, outpatient appointments and day case procedures. We are committed to significantly improving the experience of patients waiting to be seen or treated.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Monica Lennon, said the public would be sceptical that the Scottish Government would deliver "rapid improvements", and highlighted Scotland's largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where only 77.4 per cent of cancer patients were treated within 62 days.

She said: “Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer and early detection and treatment is crucial. This waiting time target exists to give people the best chance of survival and it is extremely concerning that it hasn’t been met once in the last six years.

“Behind these statistics are thousands of people enduring a worrying wait to begin treatment. Scottish Labour has long supported a two-week waiting time for cancer diagnosis to raise survival rates.

“The Health Secretary must set out in detail how she will urgently increase capacity in cancer detection and treatment to deliver the care that people need."