NHS Scotland staff survey reveals ‘trust problem’ with managers

A third of NHS staff in Scotland say they have a problem trusting senior managers, according to the results of an annual survey.

The new publication shows that around 33 per cent of the 104,254 health and social care staff who took part in the report for 2018 said they did not “have confidence and trust in senior managers responsible for the wider organisation”.

Staff also had a problem with the visibility of health chiefs, with 39 per cent registering their disapproval in this area.

The Scottish Government focused on the positive aspects of the Health and Social Care Staff Experience Report 2018, which found that 79 per cent of staff feel they are being treated with dignity and respect.

However, opposition parties were quick to highlight the areas where staff expressed the most concern.

Scottish Conservatives health spokesperson Miles Briggs said there was clearly a “trust problem” with management in the NHS and claimed that came from the top.

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon’s government has been in sole charge of the health service for more than a decade.

“These results fall on her shoulders and it’s time for the SNP to take responsibility for an NHS in crisis.

“Scottish Conservatives want to work with everyone in our NHS who have dedicated their careers to our NHS.

“That’s why we will soon be launching our policy agenda on how we can better support and look after those who look after us.”

The report had an overall response rate of 59 per cent, with 104,254 staff responding and 177,619 questionnaires issued. This was below the agreed threshold required to produce the national iMatter report that measures staff experience.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Monica Lennon MSP, said: “It is worrying that only around a third of NHS staff think performance is being managed well.

“This chimes with what health service workers tell me about inadequate investment in the training and development at all levels.

“This is a direct reflection on the SNP government’s mismanagement of our health service after more than a decade of complacency.

“Our NHS staff are the backbone of the organisation. It is them who save and transform lives for the better every day.

“That is why it is concerning to read one in every ten workers do not feel appreciated for what they do whilst more than a quarter do not feel involved in decisions about the NHS.

“The health secretary cannot sugarcoat these findings.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman thanked staff for their hard work and dedication “especially in winter”.

She added: “We know improved staff experience leads to better care and that is why we have invested in this staff experience continuous improvement model.

“I strongly encourage everyone to have their say by completing the iMatter questionnaire and to actively participate in the development of your team Action Plans for the forthcoming year.”