New Pure Gym to open in former Scotsman offices

While the smell of fresh newsprint is long gone within the former North Bridge newspaper offices, the Scotsman Hotel continues to upgrade with plans now on the page for stripped-back gym Pure Gym to take over the health spa.

The dark futuristic facilities and stainless steel pool would be replaced by an increase in gym equipment to meet Pure Gym’s aims of providing affordable ‘no frills’ facilities.

Keen indoor exercise goers can join the club on a no-contract basis with prices starting from £14.99 for the city centre facility if it gets the nod.

A spokesman for Pure Gym said: “Pure Gym is delighted to be taking on space in Edinburgh’s iconic Scotsman Hotel.

“Given the nature of the site, as part of the application process Pure Gym made an application for Listed Building Consent and will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that the character of the building is maintained and the fit out is sympathetic to the historic nature of the building.

“We believe that The Scotsman represents a great addition to our gym offer in Edinburgh and are privileged to secure space in this landmark building from which to continue to provide low-cost and high quality fitness facilities to an even greater number of Edinburgh residents and visitors.”

In the heart of Old Town the gym entrance is planned for Market Street, and a Scotsman Hotel spokeswoman said the location had piqued the interest of more than one gym.

“We have been approached by a number of operators including Pure Gym about the former gym space at the Scotsman.

“Given its central location directly opposite Waverley station we are delighted but not that surprised at the level of interest.

“That said we have not concluded any formal arrangement with any operator as yet, and discussions remain ongoing.”

An application for listed building consent has been submitted to the city council by Pure Gym for permission to alter internal walls, infill the swimming pool and spa pool and create an additional gym floor area. If successful it will become the seventh Pure Gym in the city after opening the first gym in 2009.

Each facility typically offers over 220 pieces of fitness equipment and up to 80 group exercise classes each week delivered by around 2,200 personal trainers.

This week Pure Gym announced reaching a landmark of 1 million members.

Edinburgh’s golden boy Sir Chris Hoy, six times Olympic Champion who is a Pure Gym Ambassador, said: “Over the last few years, Pure Gym has been pivotal in widening gym access in the UK, giving people who have previously never had the opportunity to join a local gym, access to affordable and high-quality facilities round the clock.

“Our facilities are high quality and fantastic value for money, offering people of all abilities all they could possibly want in a gym facility.”

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk