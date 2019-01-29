Harry McQuillan: Open medical records to all health professionals

Technology has changed the nature of the way we work, and this is as true of NHS healthcare practitioners.

Yet, despite the world of potential that technological developments afford us, we are lagging behind when it comes to integrating the ­systems of the NHS and benefiting from all of the efficiency changes that this would bring.

Community Pharmacy is committed to providing a great ‘pharmacy first’ service, along with many other services, which are designed to make good use of the pharmacy team’s expert knowledge in medicines, ease the pressure on GP appointments and provide people with easy access to a healthcare professional.

However, we still face quite a major stumbling block when it comes to offering people the best and most ­efficient service possible. In almost all cases of consultations with patients, community pharmacists do not have access to the patient’s ­medical history.

You may not have thought about this issue before, yet it is easy to demonstrate numerous ways in which patient outcomes and experience would improve from allowing community pharmacists and ­other healthcare practitioners to share access to patient records.

In Scotland, the NHS supports ­non-medical prescribing. This means that healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, but also ­nurses, dentists and opticians, are able to ­prescribe medication to patients if they have been trained specifically to do so.

Inevitably, this will mean that some patients receive prescriptions from more than one practitioner, and this will happen without these professionals being able to update the same set of patient records.

In community pharmacy, we hold the unique information of which medicines are actually dispensed to patients.

Often this is different to the GP’s ­prescription as patients may choose not to collect all or even any of their medication.

Since the introduction of the Chronic Medication Service, pharmacies record issues that patients have relating to their medicines and work to resolve them. I’m sure this information would be beneficial for ­colleagues both in the hospital ­sector and GPs, but currently there is no way to share it.

So why is this? The status quo encourages this attitude as NHS ­professionals work in different ­physical locations without the habit of communicating across them.

In line with this, the IT systems that we now rely upon were developed independently of each other. If we want primary care teams to work well together across GP ­clinics, ­hospitals and community pharmacies, then we need to break out of this mould and start sharing information.

I believe the vast majority of patients are supportive of pharmacists having access to their medical records. Here at Community Pharmacy Scotland we recently published a report on the minor ailment ­service and its success as experienced by users – 62 per cent of those surveyed agreed that the care that their pharmacist is able to ­provide would be enhanced by access to their patient records. That’s among a pool of patients, 87 per cent of whom rated the minor ailment service as 10/10 for satisfaction.

If we empower patients and give them control over who can access their records, I’m confident they would trust all of the professionals in the NHS to deliver their care.

Our NHS is a fantastic health care provider and we need to be looking at all of the ways in which we can improve the way we use our resources. We must recognise that as registered health care professionals, the more our ­systems are ­integrated the greater the potential benefits for Scottish people.

Harry McQuillan is the chief ­executive of Community ­Pharmacy Scotland.