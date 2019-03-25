Halo teams up to drive digital healthcare

Urban regeneration project the Halo Scotland has forged a partnership with Community Pharmacy Scotland (CPS) to boost development in the digital health and pharmacy sectors and improve self-care.

Based at Halo’s Enterprise and Innovation Hub in Kilmarnock, CPS – which represents the 1,257 community pharmacies throughout Scotland – will use digital tools to develop technologies which aim to improve and personalise pharmaceutical services.

The partnership will collaborate with NHS Ayrshire and Arran, as well as East Ayrshire Council, in its efforts to modernise healthcare.

The tie-up will also create education opportunities for students in the local area and has pledged to provide support to start-up and scale-up enterprises, particularly those involved in digital health.

Marie Macklin, founder and executive chair of the Halo Urban Regeneration Company, said: “This partnership will see digital and cyber technologies developed at the Halo’s Enterprise and Innovation Hub and will provide CPS with the tools to monitor the skills needs of the pharmacy sector.

“I am truly excited that by working alongside CPS, the Halo will provide students and the young people of Ayrshire with essential education opportunities and skills development in digital health.”

CPS chairman Martin Green said the project aims to “ensure that digital solutions can be delivered by pharmacy staff with the knowledge and skills required to support self-care and have a real and lasting impact on people’s health outcomes”.