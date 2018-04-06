Health Secretary urges NHS Tayside boss to quit amid donations scandal

Have your say

The Chairman of NHS Tayside is facing calls to quit from the highest levels of Government after the Health board used donations from the public to fund services.

Shona Robison has written to Professor John Connell asking him to leave his post and said that the beleagured organisation was in need of a new management structure to deliver improvements.

Ms Robison also told a local newspaper that the position of the board’s Chief Executive, Lesley McLay, was ‘untenable’.

NHS Tayside took more than £2 million from its endowment fund - which is made up of donations from the public or bequests in wills - to cover core running costs.

Yesterday, Ms Robison invoked ‘ministerial powers of intervention’ to move NHS Tayside to the highest level of escalation amid increasing concern over the move.

Shetold the Courier: “I have written to John Connell to ask him to step down.

“We need fresh leadership. I would hope he would consider his position.

“I also think Lesley McLay’s position is really untenable.

“She will need to consider her position. The best course of action will be for her to step down.

“She is, however, an employee of NHS Tayside. I recognise and respect that.”