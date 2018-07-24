Health leaders consider stockpiling drugs in case of no-deal Brexit

Health officials are considering working with industry to stockpile drugs, medical devices and supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the new Health and Social Care Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock, who was appointed to the role two weeks ago, said that he was “confident” that a deal could be reached but said that it was “responsible” to prepare for a range of outcomes.

This includes working up options with industry to stockpile medical supplies if a deal cannot be reached, Mr Hancock told the Health Select Committee.

He was also quizzed on whether people should consider taking out extra health insurance for holidays next year.

Mr Hancock said: “We are seeking to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I am confident that it can be avoided.

“But any responsible government needs to prepare for a range of outcomes, including the unlikely scenario of a no-deal.

“Since I have arrived in the department, I’ve asked this work to accelerate and I’ve met with industry leaders to discuss it.

“We are working right across Government to ensure that the health sector and the industry are prepared and that people’s health will be safeguarded in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“This includes the chain of medical supplies, vaccines, medical devices, clinical consumables, blood products.

“And I have asked the department to work up options for stockpiling by industry.

“We are working with industry for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit.”

He added: “Obviously there is a cost implication of doing this.

“We are also focusing on the importance of a continuous supply of medicines that have a short shelf life - so some of the medicines most difficult to provide in a no-deal scenario where there is difficult access through ports will need to be flown in.

“I hope that even under a no-deal scenario that there will still be smooth movement in through ports.”

Mr Hancock was asked about the European Health Insurance Card and whether people should take out extra insurance.

“I am confident that we will be able to get a deal and we will be able to get some sort of mutual recognition in that area,” he said.

Meanwhile, committee chair Dr Sarah Wollaston asked whether Government would set out the implications of a no-deal in plain English, for instance for people who “may assume they can travel to France or Spain on holiday, who may be booking holidays for next year but actually find themselves completely uninsurable, or if they are insurable at a much higher cost”.

Mr Hancock said: “We will be setting out the contingency plans that we will be putting in place.

“When you travel to the United States now there isn’t a reciprocal medical arrangement, you need to get insurance.

“Some things need concerted Government action to ensure there is a solid solution on day one - for instance the passage of drugs.

“The question of whether we didn’t manage to get a reciprocal agreement on healthcare, on people needing to take out health insurance to travel to another country, that’s something that happens at a vast scale already for other countries.”

Labour’s shadow health minister Justin Madders said: “We need a Brexit deal which puts patients first but now we know that the NHS is having to stockpile medicines because of this Government’s chaotic handling of Brexit.

“This is the terrifying reality of this Government’s failure to prioritise the NHS in the Brexit negotiations.

“NHS patients and their families need urgent reassurances from ministers about how they’re going to avoid this doomsday scenario.”

Mr Hancock was quizzed on a range of health matters during his first appearance before the committee.

He was questioned about backing a virtual GP service which has been accused of “cherry-picking” healthy patients.

Millions of NHS patients who live or work in various locations in London can sign up to the GP At Hand service, which offers a GP consultation via a smartphone 24 hours a day.

The service - created with healthcare technology firm Babylon Health - offers a booking system through a smartphone app, with the promise of a video consultation within two hours of booking.

If a patient needs a face-to-face appointment, they must travel to clinics in commuter hubs.

“I do understand some of the concerns. I think some of the concerns are misplaced but some of them are understandable,” Mr Hancock told MPs.

“Here is a new technology that has the potential to significantly improve the way that many patients can access the NHS.

“This sort of technology is coming. The question is how can we bring it about in a way that best supports the NHS as a whole and ensures that we get better care as a result?

“Where there are challenges you’ve got to make sure the rules are changed to take that into account.

“Making sure that the rules are adapted to get these details right is critical.

“The wrong solution would be to say, ‘These new technologies have no place, they are disrupting things’. The right thing to do would be to say, ‘These new technologies are disrupting things, how do we make sure the rules work in the future?’

“We have already got a review under way on that, I think it is incredibly important.

“Likewise on the clinical safety of the algorithmic element of these devices, it is incredibly important that is right.

“You have to take into account that humans aren’t perfect either and replacing imperfect with imperfect but better is worth doing even if everybody would rather replace imperfect with perfect, that often isn’t available.”

He also spoke about the turnover of top jobs at failing NHS trusts.

“New leadership is no panacea and it doesn’t automatically solve the problem,” he said.

Mr Hancock went on to say: “What I am really looking for here is a change in the culture in the way the NHS works in a number of different ways. Firstly a culture of greater respect among the workforce.

“I found it extraordinary looking at a highly motivated, highly intelligent workforce that has to cope with these structures and, sometimes very old-school management which make it far less pleasant than it should be to work in the NHS.

“To work in the NHS ought to be one of the best places to work in the world but often the ways of working, old-school practices, get in the way of it being a brilliant employer.”

He added that he was looking for culture changes “rather than a revolution in the structures”.