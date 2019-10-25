Head of capital's leading conservation body calls for stop to Edinburgh's Christmas Market after organisers failed to apply for planning permission

Underbelly failed to request planning permission for the Christmas Market despite being informed in August 2019 that consent was needed.

THE Capital's leading conservation body, Cockburn Association, claimed earlier today that Christmas Market organisers should have obtained planning permission before putting up massive scaffolding in Princes Street Gardens.

In a Twitter thread this afternoon, the Cockburn Association said: "We have had confirmation that Planning Permission is required and no Planning Application has been received to date.

"We have been told that Underbelly was informed in August 2019 that consent was needed.

"It is unlikely that any decision, if an application were received forthwith, will be made this year."

Cliff Hague, the Chair of the Cockburn Association, said: "There is a case for immediately issuing a Temporary Stop Notice, given that it appears that no planning application was lodged despite advice to do so, and in view of the scale and location of the development and the time it would now take to process an application.

The conservation body earlier argued the scale of the construction and the fact it will be up for more than 28 days means it ought to have been approved through the official planning process.

The Cockburn wrote to the council to ask if a planning application was submitted for the scaffolding.

The association's letter says: "It strikes us that this should be defined as development and therefore falls within the scope of the Planning Acts. It also seems clear to us that this structure will be in place for more than 28 days, indicating that it shouldn’t be considered a temporary use and therefore have permitted development rights.

In reaction to the news, several people on Twitter have commented on Underbelly's failure to request permission.

One user, Graeme Purves‏, said: "I suppose it is too much to hope that Edinburgh Council will take enforcement action to have the monstrous structure removed?"