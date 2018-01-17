‘He’s extremely vigorous’: Jeremy Corbyn not too old to be Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn is “extremely vigorous” and will lead the Labour party into the next general election, aides have insisted, amid claims he is too old for the job.

The leader’s spokesman denied the 68-year-old had a “senior moment” at Prime Minister’s Questions today and said reports he would not be able to continue in the demanding role were “nonsense”.

The defence follows anonymous shadow cabinet briefings that Mr Corbyn’s age will become an issue by the next general election.

Mr Corbyn will be about to turn 73 if the vote is held on 5 May 2022 as planned.

During PMQs, the Labour leader appeared to give a statement rather than ask a question when he faced Theresa May at the despatch box.

But Mr Corbyn’s spokesman denied suggestions he had forgotten the question because he was having a senior moment.

“Jeremy will be continuing to lead the Labour party and fight the next election,” the spokesman said.

“It’s nonsense that the whole matter is in question. It’s nonsense that he had a senior moment. It’s nonsense on all fronts.

“Jeremy is extremely energetic, works extremely long hours and since he has been doing this job has performed at an extremely effective and high level.

“He is extremely vigorous. He has become more effective as a leader since he was first elected.

“I see no sign whatsoever that his age is an impediment to continuing to be leader.”

