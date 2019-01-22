Haymarket train fault causes major disruption to Edinburgh rail services

Have your say

A broken down train at Haymarket is causing major disruption to rail services travelling in and out of Edinburgh this morning.

As a result of the fault, ScotRail services running through Haymarket are set to be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

The transport firm said disruption is expected until 9.15am on Tuesday.

Staff are on site to move the train off the tracks and replacement buses are assisting with cancellation.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’ve been advised of a train fault at Haymarket. Trains that are booked to go through platform 3 will be diverted through platform 1.

“Train services running through this station will be delayed or revised.

“Disruption can be expected until around 0915.”

A ticket acceptance has also been arranged with Edinburgh Trams. Passengers are advised to show their valid ticket to the driver when boarding.

For more information, visit ScotRail’s website.

