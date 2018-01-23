Has the mystery of the cars in Edinburgh’s robot car park been solved?

THE mystery origins of eight vehicles which were found trapped inside a disused robotic car park in Edinburgh may have been solved after a former employee claimed the cars were placed in the lot by its owners to test the system.

Hundreds of readers put forward their theories about the ownership of the cars - which included Austin Maestro and Fiat Uno models from the nineties - after Reddit user ieya404 snapped a picture of them trapped in the Morrison Street facility during development work.

The facility shut down in 2003 after the firm that owned it, SkyParks Edinburgh, went into receivership.

Rumours circulated at the time that administrators had left dozens of vehicles imprisoned inside.

But now, one commenter, who claims to be a former worker at the building, has revealed the vehicles were not ‘abandoned,’ but rather placed there to ensure the mechanism worked properly.

He wrote: “I worked there when it closed, those cars were bought to test the system.”

Cars found trapped in Edinburghs robot car park 15 years after "SkyPark" closed in 2003.

“All customers cars were removed before we closed, only the test cars were left. There were seven cars all in.”

Other posts suggested the owners purchased the vehicles, thought to be non-runners, from a local scrapyard.

The £5 million facility was branded the most ‘most technologically advanced car park in Britain’ when it opened in 2001, but fell out of use two years later and lay derelict for over a decade before work to turn the building into a purpose-built office block got underway last year.

Demolition firm GCM Services said “every effort would be made to save the vehicles” during the course of the project.