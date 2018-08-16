Hardeep Singh Kohli ‘to join Celebrity Big Brother’

Have your say

Scottish TV presenter and writer Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to be unveiled tonight as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother, it was reported today.

The broadcaster and chef, 49, was not in the original reported lineup of stars set to enter the house, which was released with the promise of a ‘mystery twelfth housemate’.

{The Sun reported| https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/7030547/cbb-one-show-presenter-hardeep-singh-kohli-inappropriate-behaviour} that the host was set to be unveiled tonight.

Earlier reports claimed there was ‘chaos’ in the planning of the Channel 5 reality show as a final housemate had stalled over a contract, although there is no suggestion this is Hardeep Singh Kohli.

The brother of Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Naveed in Still Game, Mr Singh Kohli took to Twitter to announce that his appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe would be cancelled due to a ‘last minute TV project’.

He wrote: “Sincere apologies for the cancellation of the rest of my fringe run.

“A last minute TV project came up.

“My profound thanks to @AssemblyFest for yet again being frightful hosts.

“And much love to those that gave me their hour. Love love.”

Celebrity Big Brother begins tonight on Channel 5.