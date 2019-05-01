Hammer-wielding masked man tried to rob Motherwell teenagers

Have your say

Two teenagers were chased by a masked man wielding a hammer in a late night robbery bid in Motherwell.

A boy and a girl, both aged 14, were walking along a footpath off Range Road/Lochain Way, near the junction with Morven Drive, at around 10pm on Wednesday, April 24, when the attempted robbery happened.

The youngsters were approached by a tall man who wielded a hammer or mallet and threatened them.

The teens ran to a nearby house and sought help.

Detectives are treating it as assault with intent to rob and described the suspect as around 6’1” tall, of slim build and wearing a dark jacket and jeans and a black mask.

A police spokesman said: “He threatened the children demanding money but they were able to run off to a nearby house seeking assistance from the householder.

“Detectives at Wishaw CID are appealing for witnesses, were you in this area at that time and saw anything or anyone acting suspiciously?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.