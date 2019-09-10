Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Scotland gig: How to get tickets

Three of the biggest acts in rock music have announced their will play a huge concert in Glasgow's Bellahouston Park next year.

Green Day will perform almost a decade to the day since they last played the city's SEC in June 2010. It will be the 30th anniversary year of releasing their first album.

The huge outdoor show will be organised in the same way as Glasgow's Summer Sessions Festival, with matching stage and layout.

Shuttle buses will run to and from the city centre to transport what are expected to be massive crowds of fans. The same rail, subway and bus routes will apply as for the Summer Sessions.

As part of the announcement all three bands have announced new singles which will gave fans around the world a taste of their upcoming albums. All three singles are available now.

Green Day are one of top-selling bands of all time with more than 70 million records sold across the globe. They were once described by Entertainment Weekly as, "The most influential band of their generation."

They will be joined on stage by Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Fall Out Boy's Grammy-nominated new single 'Dear Future Self' ft. Wyclef Jean will be included in their forthcoming greatest hits album.

Weezer's new album, Van Weezer, is due out in May next year and will include their Grammy-winning single 'End of the Game'.

General admission tickets are priced at £62.50 with a £1.25 environmental levy on top. Organisers have revealed VIP packages will be available next week.

Fans can get tickets on pre-sale by registering at gigsinscotland.com to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 18 until Thursday, September 19.

The remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, September 20 on the same site.