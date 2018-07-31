Grandad who bought Forth Bridge artwork with same view sells picture for charity

Have your say

A grandad who was an online sensation for buying a huge picture of the Forth Bridge – the same view he has out his own window - has sold the picture for charity.

Stuart Slicer, 56, become an online sensation after his son tweeted a hilarious clip that showed the 10ft artwork in his living room before panning towards the real landmark outside.

Stuart had been at a sports dinner and bought a 10ft x 4ft picture of the Forth Rail Bridge.

Despite loving the picture, he was informed by his wife that it would not be going up.

Stuart’s son, announced on Twitter that his father had sold the picture ‘much to granny’s delight’ with the donations going to charity.

Taking to Twitter he said: “Well pals I have some good news. That’s the big bridge picture sold abd has been taken away much to granny’s delight.

“The £ from this is getting split between @RNLIQueensferry the local ferry fair https://ferryfair.co.uk/ and of course my pick @BTWelfare

Each have £200 coming there way.”

The RNL and Border Terrier Welfare are set to benefit from the sale.