Grandad smashes world record with epic rickshaw ride

A world record-breaking grandfather has crossed the border into Serbia on his rickshaw.

Len Collingwood left Edinburgh on June 1 and has passed the 1,600-mile mark just outside of Berlin, making him the new holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest ever rickshaw ride.

But since then the 66-year-old has been putting in the miles to double that record and expects to arrive in Turkish capital Istanbul in a month’s time when he will have cycled an incredible 3,200 miles.

Len has cycled through 12 countries in just ten weeks, travelling through the capital cities while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

He will make his way through Serbia before going to Bulgaria and from there crossing into Turkey where he will get to the finishing line in Istanbul.

The Edinburgh grandad said: “It started off as an idea, a challenge I set myself, but now I feel like I could actually do this. When you set it, you never know if you’re going to make it or not, but I feel really well and I will make it to Istanbul.”

Mr Collingwood has been consuming around 4,000 calories a day to fuel his effort of cycling between 40 to 60 miles a day.

The father-of-two still boasts a clean bill of health and puts it down to his vigorous training regime, which saw him tackle 300 spin classes in the past six months to be ready for his challenge.

He has been camping so far, but was forced to check into a hotel one night in Hungary during a thunderstorm beyond anything he had ever witnessed.

He said: “It had been a humid day. Then there was torrential rain and high winds, which I’d never seen anything like before. It made camping practically impossible.”

Mr Collingwood is spurred on by support from his family and enjoys seeing pictures of his baby grandson, who was only three months old when he left Edinburgh.

He said: “I am generally missing the family. I speak to my wife a minimum every other day and I’ve been keeping an eye on social media for my young grandson.

“I can see the difference in him in just the ten weeks I’ve been away.

“The reality has kicked in that I’m only four weeks away from doing what I set out to do. It’s very exciting and I’m adamant I’ll be finishing.”

To donate to his cause, go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/lens-giving-page.