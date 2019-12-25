Glencoe Mountain Resort restaurant 'devastated' by Christmas Day fire

Have your say

The bar and restaurant at Glencoe Mountain Resort has been badly damaged by an early morning fire on Christmas Day.

The alarm was raised today around 4.40am by a passer by with around 40 firefighters called in to deal with the fire at The Base restaurant.

Firefighters struggled to get a water supply to tackle the blaze with water then drawn from nearby burns around an hour after the call was first made.

By 6.14am, the timber building was well alight with the blaze then moving into the roof of the building.

Firefighters were still on the scene around 12.30pm today.

No casualties were reported.

One Facebook user, Mark Back Corries said The Base had been devastated.

He added: "Hopefully, the Ski Hire and Ticket Office is salvageable.

"Our thoughts go out to the dedicated team at Glencoe who work so hard. I'm sure they will have the support from the whole Glencoe crew and further afield."

No update was available from the resort, which was due to open on Boxing Day, this afternoon.