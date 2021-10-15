Missing woman Theresa Elizabeth Hutchison, who was last seen on Sunday.

Hutchison, 32, was last seen leaving Glasgow Royal Infirmary at 1pm on Sunday 10 October 2021 and is currently missing.

Police released a photo of Hutchison on Twitter, and have asked anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact 101, making sure to quote the incident number PS-20211013-2048.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.