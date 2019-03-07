Glasgow University Dumfries campus suspicious package ‘posed no risk’

The Dumfries campus of the University of Glasgow was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The package is believed to have been discovered at the ‘Crichton’ campus, which serves as a Borders base for the University of Glasgow as well as the University of the West of Scotland.

Police received reports of the suspicious package at around 12.30pm on Thursday and an emergency response made its way to the scene.

A police cordon was put up but has since been lifted.

Officers remained at the scene along with crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Following an investigation, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said the package posed no risk to the public.

The campus in Dumfries. Picture: Street View

They said: ““The package sent to the university campus in Dumfries was found to contain material that posed no risk to the public.

“We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and ask them to remain vigilant.”

READ MORE: Princes Street evacuated over suspicious package

The discovery comes a day after a controlled explosion was carried out at the main Glasgow University campus in the city’s West End, and as Edinburgh’s Princes Street was temporarily closed due to the discovery of another suspicious package.

It has since been confirmed that the package found in Edinburgh contained clothing and also posed no threat to the public.

The Glasgow University incident is believed to be linked to explosive devices that were sent to addresses in London yesterday.

READ MORE: Glasgow package linked to explosive devices in London