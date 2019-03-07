Glasgow University Dumfries campus evacuated after suspicious package found

The Dumfries campus of the University of Glasgow has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package

The package is believed to have been discovered at the ‘Crichton’ campus, which serves as a Borders base for the University of Glasgow as well as the University of the West of Scotland.

It comes as a controlled explosion was carried out at the main Glasgow University campus in the city’s West End, and as Edinburgh’s Princes Street remains closed due to the discovery of another suspicious package.

The Glasgow University incident is believed to be linked to explosive devices that were sent to addresses in London yesterday.

Police Scotland tweeted: “Around 12.30 pm today, police received a report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

Emergency services are in attendance and part of the campus has been evacuated as a precaution. The item will be examined and enquiries are ongoing.”