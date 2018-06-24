Glasgow travellers face major delays due to ‘trespassers on rail line’

People looking to travel by train from Glasgow Queen Street station have been warned to expect possible disruption due to what ScotRail have described as “trespassers on the line”.

With services to Helensburgh and Edinburgh disrupted and some trains being brought to a complete standstill, ScotRail stated that the police remain in attendance at the incident on the lines near Shettleston.

Posting on their Twitter account ScotRail have since stated that train services between Edinburgh & Helensburgh Central via Airdrie are returning to normal, but that “some services may still be delayed or revised”.

They added that the delays had been caused due to the fact that during the incident, they had to “switch off power to the overhead electric wires”, and that though they had been turned back on, it had caused “significant disruption” and that it would take time for them to get back to normal service.

Anyone on the trains affected and who were delayed by 30 minutes or more due to the incident were asked to keep a hold of their train ticket and claim Delay Repay at http://ScotRail.co.uk/Delay-Repay.

Many of those affected took to Twitter to seek answers @RorySteel94

Rory Steel wrote: “@ScotRail me and 8 friends are missing most of the Sunday Sessions Festival in Dalkeith due to being stuck on the train at Shettleston. Any chance of a taxi to get us there so we don’t miss any more of the acts?”

While @loobirdy said: “Train only slightly out of Bathgate needs reversed into station. Passengers becoming adversely affected by heat. Health risk now.”