Glasgow school of art launches international hunt for new director

Glasgow School of Art (GSA) has launched an international search to appoint a new director to lead its board of governors.

Following a meeting of the board on Monday, the announcement of the recruitment process was made, with interviews expected to take place early next year.

Workmen at the site of the Glasgow School of Art. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Students, staff and other stakeholders will be part of the selection panel.

READ MORE: Who is the Glasgow School of Art really for? – Laura Waddell

Current acting director Professor Irene McAra-McWilliam, who was appointed in November last year for a 12-month term, will remain in the post during the selection process.

Professor Nora Kearny, the chair of the board of governors, said: "The Glasgow School of Art is one of the world's top 10 art schools with a student body drawn from across the globe and graduates making an impact at home and overseas.

"Today I am announcing that in the next few weeks we will be launching an international search for a director who will reflect the GSA's international position.

READ MORE: Glasgow School of Art fire inquiry enters ‘final stages’

"We are seeking someone who is passionate about creative education and who understands the crucial importance of The Glasgow School of Art both to Glasgow, one of the world's leading creative cities, and to Scotland.

"The director we appoint will have the vision to take us forward in the next phase of our development, maintaining and extending our position as one of the world's leading creative higher education institutions."

History of blazes at historic building

The school has been hit twice by fires in recent years, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officers unable to safely enter some parts of the Mackintosh building in the city centre as recently as last month.

A report into the most recent blaze in June 2018 is expected to be published early next year.