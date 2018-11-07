Glasgow’s Smarter Grid Solutions opens doors to R&D labs

Glasgow-based energy-focused software company Smarter Grid Solutions has opened two global research and development labs to accelerate its product development.

The new labs – within the firm’s Glasgow and New York offices – are linked together to create a single “virtual development environment”, allowing teams on either side of the Atlantic to collaborate more closely.

The investment in the R&D labs will help support the development of the firm’s next generation of products.

The twin openings come hot on the heels of the company celebrating its tenth anniversary. Its technology continues to be used in distributed energy resource management projects across the UK, Europe, the US and Canada.

Chief technology officer Bob Currie said: “The investment that Smarter Grid Solutions has made to establish the laboratories and a single virtual R&D team underpins our commitment to developing and releasing the next generation of our products.

“Having successfully transitioned from a project-led to a product-led business, these laboratories will allow us to accelerate our product development in the rapidly growing market for distributed energy resource management systems.”

The firm showcased its UK laboratory by hosting colleagues and customers at an event within its Glasgow headquarters last week.