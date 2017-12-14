Glasgow named ‘Lightsaber capital of the UK’

Scotland’s largest city is home to more purchases of Star Wars lightsabers than any other part of the UK, according to new data released as excitement rises over the latest instalment in the sci-fi film saga.

Online auction site eBay has revealed that the toy version of the trademark Jedi weapon is sold through its stores once every 15 minutes in the UK, a sharp rise since a new series of films was announced.

The lightsaber, which was featured prominently in both the original film trilogy, the prequel series, and the new films, is expected to once again be one of the most popular toys this Christmas.

The eBay research revealed that Glasgow had purchased more lightsabers over the past eight years than any other city in the UK, ahead of Manchester and Bristol.

Edinburgh was the only other Scottish city featured in the list, being ranked the 11th most Jedi-friendly part of Britain.

The second film of the new series, The Last Jedi, was released today, with fans flocking to midnight screenings across the country, many in costume.