Glasgow music sensation Gerry Cinnamon to play Scotland's biggest arena gig

An indie musician from Glasgow has announced a new UK and Ireland tour - inlcuding Scotland's biggest ever indoor show.

Gerry Cinnamon will play at P&J Live in Aberdeen on November 23. The event has already sold-out and around 15,000 people are expected to attend the gig.

On Twitter, the singer said: “New UK/IRE tour sold-out sharpish. I’m told Aberdeen going to break the record for the biggest ever indoor show in Scotland. Nice one.”

The acoustic musician played an acclaimed set at TRNSMT festival in July and at the John Peel tent at Glastonbury in June.

The singer, who was recently nominated for Best Live Act and UK Breakthrough in the Association of Independent Music Awards, has also confirmed more new music is on the way, following the release of his latest single – Canter.

On his winter tour dates, Cinnamon said: "The last run was top class. Expect nothing less from this tour it’s just a wee bit bigger again. I heard Aberdeen is going to be the biggest ever indoor show in Scotland, that’ll be wild. They’ll all be wild to be honest. I've been trying to keep a lid on it but the bonfire’s burning big time so what else am I going to do?"