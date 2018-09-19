Glasgow gang jailed over £1.7m drug supply

Four men who admitted being involved in supplying more than £1.72 million worth of drugs have been jailed.

Robert Wright, 55, Terrence Connelly, 31, Brian McCulley, 39, and Peter Ewing, 53, were caught with “significant quantities” of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin following a police surveillance operation.

Police arrested McCulley and Ewing after they were seen leaving a yard in the Dennistoun area of Glasgow on 13 December 2017. Officers found 18kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of £170,000 and 20kg of cannabis resin worth £56,000 in the vehicle.

Wright was later spotted near the yard and arrested.

Later the same day officers followed Connelly when they saw him entering the same yard and found him in a shipping container with white powder on the floor. Police searched the yard which held three shipping containers as well as a trailer, five vans and a car. They found 10kg of cocaine worth £407,880 in one of the containers, along with 261kg of cannabis resin worth £732,000 and 47kg of cannabis worth £363,000 in one of the vans.

The four, all from Glasgow, were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday, having pleaded guilty to drugs offences in August. Wright was sentenced to eight years, Connelly was jailed for six years, McCulley was jailed for three years and Ewing was sentenced to 32 months.