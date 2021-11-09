A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on Eglinton Street in Glasgow around 12.05pm on Tuesday, 9 November, 2021.
"Emergency services are in attendance. One lane is open on Eglinton Street between Cook Street and Wallace Street and one lane is closed on Cook Street.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 12.24pm”
"We have two appliances in attendance, and we are still there dealing with a report of a road traffic collision”.