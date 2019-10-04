Glasgow Airport incident: Building evacuated due to 'ongoing' concerns over package on flight

Have your say

Passengers have been evacuated from the international area of Glasgow Airport due to an "ongoing incident" involving a suspicious package.

Emergency service crews are attending to a KLM aircraft that has arrived in Glasgow from Amsterdam.

There have been "concerns" raised over a piece of cargo that was on the plane.

At least 20 firefighters are reported to be dealing with the incident.

Ambulance crews and police are also in attendance.

Police have restricted access to Glasgow Airport where crews are dealing with a suspicious package

The exit slip to Glasgow Airport reopened just before 1pm after being initially closed due to the incident.

The alarm was raised while cargo was being offloaded from the aircraft, which was parked at a stand adjacent to the international pier of the terminal.

The fire service was alerted.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “At approximately 10am today, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the investigation.

"All other parts of the airport are fully operational."

The airport said part of the international pier, where passengers embark and disembark from aircraft, was evacuated as a precaution.

It said the rest of the airport was operating normally, with no flights cancelled.

One person in the terminal, known only as Louise, posted on Twitter: "Waiting at Glasgow airport, have been evacuated off plane and staff now giving out water and people being escorted in groups of 8 to use the toilet on the plane."

