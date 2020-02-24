Girl, 9, in 'critical' condition after being airlifted to Edinburgh after three-car crash in Moray

Have your say

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh last night after serious crash in Moray.

The three-car collision happened on the A941 road between Craigellachie and Dufftown at about 5:30pm on Sunday.

Police kept members of the public away from the helicopter.

The girl was initially taken to hospital in Elgin before being transferred to the Capital, where it is believed she is being treated in the Sick Kids Hospital.

Hospital staff have described her condition as "critical."

Three other people were also taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

Pictures and video footage of a helicopter landing in the Meadows on Sunday has been widely shared by Evening News readers.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for details.