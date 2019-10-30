Girl, 8, seriously injured after being hit by car outside school

An eight-year-old child is seriously ill in hospital after being struck by a car outside an Ayshire school.

Police confirmed that the child, who has not been named, was hit on Dalry Road, Kilwinning, near Kilwinning Academy.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the girl was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Daily Record: "We were called around 3.30pm to Dalry Road, near to Kilwinning Academy, for a crash involving a car and a child.

"The child is currently being treated at the scene and there are no further details on injuries at this stage.

"The road was closed in both directions."