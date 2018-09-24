Girl, 11, missing from Oxgangs found ‘safe and well’

A young girl reported missing from the Oxgangs area of the city has been found safe and well, police in Edinburgh have said.

Emma Sutherland was due to return to her home in Oxgangs Row at 9.30pm on Sunday, 23 September, after she was in town with a friend.

Emma Sutherland, 11, is missing from her home in Oxgangs Row. Picture: Police Scotland

However, the 11-year-old failed to do so, sparking a police appeal to find the youngster.

She has since been found, according to officers.

In a post on the Edinburgh Police Division Facebook page, police thanked members of the public for assisting with their enquiries.

