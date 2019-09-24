Ghostbusters star Bill Murray hurt in four-vehicle crash in St Andrews

Have your say

Hollywood star Bill Murray has been involved in a four-vehicle crash in St Andrews.

The 69-year-old, best known for his comic roles in Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day and Scrooged, is believed to have escaped serious injury after being involved in the crash on Greyfriars Garden shortly before 1pm today.

He had been due to join US singer Justin Timberlake and fellow American actor Greg Kinnear at the Old Course as part of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Murray was in the passenger side of a Mercedes E Class when it collided with a Jeep, a Ford transit council van and a Citreon C4.

Police Scotland was called to the scene around 12:55pm but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Murray later appeared at the Old Course practicing one-handed, with a bandage on his left hand.

He is suspected to have suffered a minor hand injury.

A witness told STV the actor had been seen applying ice to the wound as he spoke to officers after the crash.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews.

The amateurs will join three of the world's top ten golfers, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm on the ancient fairways.