Gerard Butler devastated after wildfires destroy his Malibu home

Gerard Butler has shared an image of his home that was ravaged by the Californian wildfires

The Hollywood-based Scot updated followers on social media as he returned to the charred remains of his home.

He shared an images showing his house and his truck destroyed by the fire as he returned with a dust mask around his face.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”

He also shared a link to how others could support firefighters writing: “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org.”

The intense wildfires have so far taken the lives of 31 people and destroyed hundreds of properties.

More than 250,000 people, including the entire city of Malibu have responded to evacuation orders.

Other celebrities such as Will Smith and the Kardashians have been affected.

Fans were quick to share their sympathy with Butler with one writing: “I’m so sorry this has happened to you and many others. Just remember things can be replaced but we can’t,” said one.

Another added: “So sorry but so glad you’re safe. Sending love from Scotland”