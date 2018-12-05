George Street assault: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering serious head and facial injuries in an assault on George Street in the early hours of this morning.

A police cordon has been erected near the premises of Jack Wills, Fat Face and Sweaty Betty half way along the busy city centre thoroughfare.

Part of George Street has been cordoned off after reports of a serious assault. Picture: R Marnell/Contributed

Officers confirmed that a serious assault took place at around 3.20am on Wednesday morning.

A male received serious head and facial injuries and has been taken to the Western General.

Forensics are currently on the scene at George Street.

No further details have been released.

The bus lane eastbound has been closed off.

Shops on George Street are still accessible to pedestrians.

