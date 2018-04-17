‘Gentle and sweet’ dog desperate for a new home

A dog described as one of the ‘sweetest you will ever meet’ is seeking a new home after nearly four years in care.

Doyle, a crossbreed, has been cared for by the team at the Scottish SPCA at the rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire and is now looking for a permanent home.

The ‘lovely’ and ‘gentle’ dog is desperate for a forever home.

Centre manager Graeme Innes told STV: “Our team here have fallen in love with him and it’s impossible not to smile while spending time with him.

“Doyle has so much love to give and is one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet.

“Unfortunately he does suffer from kidney problems, however this is managed with a special diet and it doesn’t stop him living his life to the fullest.

“He’s a gentle giant who is just desperate to find a forever home where he can lap up all the TLC he deserves.

“If anyone would like to meet Doyle they should pop along to the centre any day (closed Tuesdays) between 10am and 4pm.”

Anyone who can offer Doyle a suitable new home can also contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.