Gary Rhodes: Celebrity chef dies suddenly aged 59

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died suddenly at the age of 59.

Rhodes, made famous for appearing on television shows like MasterChef, died unexpectedly in Dubai.

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died.

According to a family statement he passed away on Tuesday evening.

The statement said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

As well as owning four restaurants, the English chef fronted shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef USA in the early 2000s.



In 2011 he moved to Dubai, opening his first restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2013.



