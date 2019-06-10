Gang will spend total of 18 years behind bars for attempted murder of Carbrain shopkeeper

Have your say

A gang has been jailed for a total of 18 years for an attack on a Carbrain shopkeeper on Christmas Eve.

At the High Court in Glasgow last month Darren Timothy and a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted attempting to murder Atiq-Ur Rehman at the Glenhove Store.

Co-accused Kieran Ruddy (25) admitted assaulting Mr Rehman by kicking and punching him on the head and body.

Mr Rehman was stabbed three times and suffered a fractured shoulder in the attack which was caught on the convenience store’s CCTV and shown to the court.

The court heard if it were not for the medical treatment he received Mr Rehman could have died from his injuries.

The gang were back in court last week to be sentenced by Lord Mulholland.

Timothy was jailed for six-and-a-half years, the 16-year-old for five years and eight months and the 14-year-old for four years for the attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Ruddy was sentenced to two years and three months.