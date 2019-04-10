Gang member jailed after schoolboy murder banned from East Lothian

A gang member jailed for his part in the murder of Liverpool schoolboy Rhys Jones has been banned from East Lothian.

Dean Kelly, 27, will not be allowed to enter East Lothian after he terrorised the community with violence and ‘county lines’ drug dealing.

An investigation exposed his links to serious organised crime and acts of intimidation and violence involving weapons.

Kelly was part of the ‘Croxteth Crew’ gang which aided Sean Mercer before and after he shot dead 11-year-old Rhys as he walked home from football training in Liverpool in 2007.

He received a four-year prison sentence for assisting an offender and hiding the gun in his loft after the shooting.

Police and East Lothian Council bosses went to Edinburgh Sheriff Court to secure an interim ASBO banning Kelly after discovering he was operating in the area.

It prohibits him from entering East Lothian, except for the purposes of court appearances and meeting legal advisors.

The court heard claims Kelly had an involvement with an organised crime group involved in the supply of illegal drugs within the county. It was also alleged that he was linked to acts of violence and intimidation, including the use of weapons.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Walker, from Musselburgh’s Community Investigation Unit, said: “Throughout our investigation into Dean Kelly, it has been clear that he is willing to exploit vulnerable people within our community in order to advance his ‘County Lines’ drug dealing amongst other criminality.

“This Interim Anti-Social Behaviour Order will send a message to him and others that we will not tolerate such criminality, and will use every tactic available to us – working with our partners in East Lothian Council - to safeguard communities and rid them of those intent on causing harm.”

Rhys’ dad Steve Jones, 56, said he was not surprised to hear Kelly was in trouble again.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “I think they are all career criminals, and when you look at the facts of Rhys’ case, and what they deemed acceptable, then you wouldn’t expect anything less.

“The crime of assisting an offender, they view that as acceptable, even in the face of a little boy being murdered. It beggars belief.

“They cannot operate on their home patch, so to speak, so they move elsewhere to commit further offences. They go somewhere where they’re not known or recognised.

“Some criminals do get rehabilitated, but not these gang members.”

‘County lines’ is the name given to describe drug dealing by criminal gangs from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money.

In 2017, Kelly was due to stand trial accused of running a heroin dealing operation in Dundee but the charges were dropped by prosecutors.

An East Lothian Council spokesman said: “East Lothian Council will work in close partnership with Police Scotland in using the antisocial behaviour legislation to bring relief to the communities of East Lothian, including those most vulnerable to intimidation and exploitation.

“Both agencies are committed to making East Lothian an even safer place to reside and visit. The granting of this order reflects the effectiveness of local partnership working between the Council’s Safer Communities Team and Police Scotland.”

