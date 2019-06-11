Future of Viewpark Glen is secured

A historic estate dating back to the 17th Century is set to be bought by the local community, thanks to a grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

The Douglas Support Estate at Viewpark occupies almost 160 acres of fields and woodland, bordered by the M8.

It was previously home to Rosehall House and the foundations of which, as well as other sites of historical interest, can still be seen today.

The estate is a treasured green space locally and Viewpark Conservation Group have worked to secure the area for several years.

This is set to be the largest amount of urban land acquired to date under the Scottish Land Fund and the community’s dream is one step closer to being realised, with the grant of £435,800 ending fears over the future of ‘The Glen’ and allowing for the estate to be preserved and upgraded as a natural resource for local people and wildlife.

Group chairwoman Grace McNeill said: “We are delighted with the great news that we have been successful in our recent application.

“This is another step towards preserving and protecting the Douglas Support (Viewpark Glen) estate. By bringing the estate into community ownership, we will be able to work towards improving the health and wellbeing of our community and develop its value as an educational and recreational resource.

“The Viewpark Conservation Group is very grateful to the Scottish Land Fund for the grant and for our community’s continued support and we look forward to the future, working together.”